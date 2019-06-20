LUXI // LASKA // WOODROW- THURSDAY, JUNE 20TH 8PM

$7 tickets available HERE or $10 at the door. Doors 7pm// show 8pm.

LUXI

Milwaukee, WI based electronic artist "LUXI" has been refining her musical process for years, while this past year finally finding her stride in the hypnotic dance based electro pop niche, with raw vocals and emotional melodies, she draws much inspiration from personal and relatable topics, to express them in a way that can connect with others.

Addicted to the DIY underground, she prefers small intimate shows where the experience can truly become a magical connection between performer and audience, drawing listeners in with hard-hitting beats and catchy bass lines, they will be sure to walk away from the night with a memorable experience.

LASKA - Minneapolis

Midwestern based LASKA crafts music with a blend of intricate vocal harmonies, sweeping instrumentals, and profound lyricism. Sisters, Hannah Mae, Bex, and Mookie Morton balance ingenuity with classic storytelling to create a unique sound that blurs lines between genres and resonates with listeners from any background. In Spring of 2019, LASKA pushed their sound into a new chapter with the release of "in the blossom of this," an EP exploring the sisters' ever-evolving understanding of the people they love and the world around them. The Mortons along with Evan Middlesworth (producer/guitar), Noah Kittleson (percussion), and Robbie Weisshaar (bass guitar) will spend the remainder of 2019 touring in support of the EP. The band is currently at work on a full length album slated for release in 2020.

Woodrow - The Band - Madison

