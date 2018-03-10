Lyrics, Laughs, Love - Benefit Performance for Benny Thielitz

Funny Bone Mafia improv, PIOnissimo a cappella, Colleges Against Cancer, Love Your Melon, Dance Marathon, Student Activities and the Carroll University Track and Field team invite you to attend a benefit show for the Thielitz family on Saturday March 10 at 9 p.m. in the Campus Center Stackner Ballroom. There will be singing, improv comedy, treats, a raffle and more!

All ages are welcome at this event as we come together as a community in support of a Carroll family.