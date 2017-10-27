M.K.E. Legends

Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Live music in The Alley Cat Lounge - The Milwaukee Legends Featuring Buster P. @8:00pm. No cover.

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online atwww.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.

Info
Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Live Music/Performance
4143423553
