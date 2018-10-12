Matty Gras! The Toys (6pm, outside), Element 13 (9pm, inside)
We're throwing a Matty Gras banger with plenty of Nawlin's style fun, food, beads, and BEERS! The Toys top off our party out back at 6pm. NO COVER until 5pm, $5 cover after 5 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit The Polar Plunge!
Complete Weekend Line-Up:
Friday, 6pm-9pm outside The Toys
Friday, 9pm-12am inside Element 13
Saturday, 2pm-6pm outside Acoustix
Saturday, 6pm-9pm outside The Love Monkeys
Saturday, 9pm-12am inside Saturday Detention
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
