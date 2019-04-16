Mac Powell and the Family Reunion
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
MAC POWELL and the FAMILY REUNION officially started in early 2018 as the next chapter of Mac’s musical journey. The Family Reunion is a band that has developed over the past several years from the musical “brothers” that have been recording and playing live with Mac in support of his first 2 independent solo projects.
The Southern roots – American rock collections are foot-stompin’, hand clappin’ tunes clearly pay tribute to the early musical inspirations from his childhood. The live show is a blend of classic and sing along Gospel, Country, and American Rock songs, combined with some Mac’s favorite THIRD DAY numbers that he has written, and his latest original tunes.