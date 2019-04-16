MAC POWELL and the FAMILY REUNION officially started in early 2018 as the next chapter of Mac’s musical journey. The Family Reunion is a band that has developed over the past several years from the musical “brothers” that have been recording and playing live with Mac in support of his first 2 independent solo projects.

The Southern roots – American rock collections are foot-stompin’, hand clappin’ tunes clearly pay tribute to the early musical inspirations from his childhood. The live show is a blend of classic and sing along Gospel, Country, and American Rock songs, combined with some Mac’s favorite THIRD DAY numbers that he has written, and his latest original tunes.