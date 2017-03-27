MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents "Guitars and Friends"

Event time: 3pm

"Guitars and Friends"

will be Sunday ,

April 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Apostle Presbyterian Church

1509 S. 76th St.

West Allis, WI 53214

MacDowell Club Performing Members and Guest Artists:

Dennis Derby

Julio Soto

John Fusco

Robin Wohlfeil

Eva Christensen

William Berens

Irina Yanovskaya

Robert Estlund

with the special guest appearance of world renown guitarist Rene Izquierdo

Our April concert invites you to experience the beauty of classical guitar repertoire. This concert will feature works by F. Tarrega, H. Villa-Lobos, J.S. Bach, K. Holliday, A. Lauro, Welsh, Celso Machado, J. Morel, J. Cardoso, and L. Mozart.

We promise an afternoon of beautiful music- join us for the last major concert of the season!