MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents "Guitars and Friends"
Apostle Presbyterian Church 1509 S. 76th St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Event time: 3pm
April 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm
MacDowell Club Performing Members and Guest Artists:
Dennis Derby
Julio Soto
John Fusco
Robin Wohlfeil
Eva Christensen
William Berens
Irina Yanovskaya
Robert Estlund
with the special guest appearance of world renown guitarist Rene Izquierdo
Our April concert invites you to experience the beauty of classical guitar repertoire. This concert will feature works by F. Tarrega, H. Villa-Lobos, J.S. Bach, K. Holliday, A. Lauro, Welsh, Celso Machado, J. Morel, J. Cardoso, and L. Mozart.
We promise an afternoon of beautiful music- join us for the last major concert of the season!