MAGIC GIANT w/Castlecomer

Coming off of a blazing set at Coachella, with Billboard singling them out as one of “10 Awesome Bands” playing this year’s massive fest, and LA Weekly calling them “Cool as Folk,” LA-based MAGIC GIANT is returning to Milwaukee’s Back Room @ Colectivo! The trio, comprised of Austin (lead vocals), Zambricki (viola, banjo, harmonica), and Zang (acoustic guitar, cello) weaves together a musical quilt of alternative, pop, and folk on its LP, uniquely recorded from their solar-powered mobile recording studio while traveling throughout the US.