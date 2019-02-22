MAGIC GIANT w/Castlecomer

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Coming off of a blazing set at Coachella, with Billboard singling them out as one of “10 Awesome Bands” playing this year’s massive fest, and LA Weekly calling them “Cool as Folk,” LA-based MAGIC GIANT is returning to Milwaukee’s Back Room @ Colectivo!  The trio, comprised of Austin (lead vocals), Zambricki (viola, banjo, harmonica), and Zang (acoustic guitar, cello) weaves together a musical quilt of alternative, pop, and folk on its LP, uniquely recorded from their solar-powered mobile recording studio while traveling throughout the US.

