Maifest 2018 (12pm)

Milwaukee County Parks and Estabrook Beer Garden present Milwaukee’s only authentic Maifest Event – May 3rd thru May 6th.

The first day of the spring festival will mark 2018 Grand Opening of the Estabrook Beer Garden. The festival will be open rain or shine.

This is the 4th annual Maifest at Estabrook, introduced in 2015 as the first event of its kind in Milwaukee in several decades. Attendees can expect to enjoy traditional German dancing, food, live music, and Hofbräu Maibock beer throughout the weekend. There’s even a stein holding contest with a chance to win a trip for two to NYC for men’s and women’s division if the winning times stand throughout the season.

The live music entertainment lineup includes Austrian Express, The 5 Card Studs, The Polkaholics, The Squeezettes, and The Mike Schneider Band. There will also be several German Dance performances.

The event kicks off 4:45 on Thursday, May 5th with the blessing of the Bock opening ceremony and Hofbrau Maibock keg tapping. Free samples of Maibock beer will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 for those with a Friends of Estabrook mug (can be purchased at door for only $5).