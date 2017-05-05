The Maifest Polka Party

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Event time: 11am-3pm

The Cedarburg Cultural Center kicks off Mother’s Day Weekend with a grand oom pah-pah!  Celebrate Maifest with The Tuba Dan Family Band and The Squeezettes. 

 

Maifest Polka Party - Saturday May 13th 

Brats and a  variety of brews

Indoor beer hall seating

Price: $10.00 $8.00 - Members of the CCC Kids under the age of 12 are free.

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
