MainStage Academy of Dance and the Oconomowoc Arts Center present: Dracula

Oconomowoc Arts Center 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066

World Premier Halloween 2017 

A must see collaboration with MainStage Academy of Dance and the Oconomowoc Arts Center. Our production of Dracula is a family friendly Halloween thriller celebrating the Oconomowoc Art Center’s 10th anniversary 

Event is appropriate for ages 8 and older.

The Oconomowoc Art Center celebrates it’s 10th Anniversary. 

