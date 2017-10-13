MainStage Academy of Dance and the Oconomowoc Arts Center present: Dracula
Oconomowoc Arts Center 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
World Premier Halloween 2017
A must see collaboration with MainStage Academy of Dance and the Oconomowoc Arts Center. Our production of Dracula is a family friendly Halloween thriller celebrating the Oconomowoc Art Center’s 10th anniversary
Event is appropriate for ages 8 and older.
The Oconomowoc Art Center celebrates it’s 10th Anniversary.
Theater & Dance