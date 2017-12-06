Major Barbara

By George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Rebecca Holderness

December 6-10, 2017

Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2pm

UWM Arts Center Gallery

(Theatre Building, 2nd Floor)

Major Barbara is a classic dramatic comedy examining middle class values and pokes fun at the ways society approaches "the war on poverty." Written by Bernard Shaw, the play satirizes the issue by introducing an opinionated and politically active daughter at logger heads with her pragmatic and traditionalist father as they fight over the question: what is the right course of action?

Tickets: General - $20; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $15;

Students and under 18 - $10; Theatre Majors - Free

This quandary remains as important in 2017 as it was back in 1905 when Major Barbara made its debut at the Court Theatre in London.