Major WI Plant Families - 5 Part Series: Legume and Mint

Learn the characteristics of nine of Wisconsin's major plant families. Using these characteristics you’ll be able to identify over 45,000 plants to their families worldwide! Take this hands on course with indoor and outdoor identification practice. Attend the entire series or just one time.

Beans, beans the musical... In this class we will learn the identifying characteristics of the Legume (Bean) and Mint Families.

Date and Time

Wednesday, July 11th 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For adults | $10 per class, $40 for the series (Nonmembers: $12 per class, $48 for the series) (Land Stewardship Volunteers $8 per class, $32 for the series)

Contact: Kim Forbeck kforbeck@urbanecologycenter.org