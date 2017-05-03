Major WI Plant Families Series

Google Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 6-8:15pm

For adults | $10 per class, $40 for the series (Nonmembers: $12 per class, $48 for the series) (Land Stewardship Volunteers $8 per class, $32 for the series)

- General Taxonomy, Lily &amp; Mustard Families

What is taxonomy and why do we use it? In this class we will discuss basic plant characteristics and terminology, as well as the identifying characteristics of the Lily and Mustard Families.

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17th 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Major WI Plant Families Series - 2017-05-17 00:00:00