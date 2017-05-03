Major WI Plant Families Series
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6-8:15pm
For adults | $10 per class, $40 for the series (Nonmembers: $12 per class, $48 for the series) (Land Stewardship Volunteers $8 per class, $32 for the series)
- General Taxonomy, Lily & Mustard Families
What is taxonomy and why do we use it? In this class we will discuss basic plant characteristics and terminology, as well as the identifying characteristics of the Lily and Mustard Families.
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17th 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM
