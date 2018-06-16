Make-A-Wish's Big Bash for Kids

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s Young Wishmakers of Wisconsin (YWOW) is proud to announce the first annual Big Bash for Kids on Saturday, June 16 from 10am to 2pm.

Admission is $25 per family up to 6 members or $10 per individual. Tickets are available online at www.wisconsin.wish.org/bigbash. All proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Wisconsin children who are battling critical illnesses.

The Big Bash festival will feature music, bounce houses, face painting, and appearances from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Admirals, the Milwaukee Wave and more. Food will be provided by local food trucks and vendors.