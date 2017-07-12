Here We Make Our Home Exhibit

Event time: From 9am-8pm Mon-Fri

This exhibit aims to create a respectful dialogue within participating schools on the immigration stories students posses through family heritage or even personal experience. This project invites the participating teachers to explore with their students the visual, poetic, and metaphoric imagery that the migratory nature of birds provides along with the idea of home and settlement which a birdhouse can represent. Opening Reception Friday, December 1, 5 pm.