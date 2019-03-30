Make A Promise 2019 Gala

Join us Saturday, March 30 for the 33rd Annual Make A Promise Gala & Auction. This year’s theme—Make A Promise, "Don't Stop Us Now”—draws inspiration from the legendary British rock band Queen.

We are excited to announce the entertainment for the evening, America’s Got Talent Contestant Brian Justin Crum. Brian will sing some of Queen’s most popular ballads, and following his performance, Milwaukee’s very own celebrity DJ will take us through the night, DJ Shawna.

At Make A Promise you will experience fine dining, stellar entertainment, silent & live auctions and dancing. The event brings together 1,000 business and community leaders, philanthropists and friends, and is one of Milwaukee’s premier social events of the year. Make A Promise raises critical funds for HIV/AIDS healthcare, social services and prevention efforts.