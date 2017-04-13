Make Your Own Sauerkraut

Event time: 6-8pm

Fermentation is a process used all over the world to preserve foods. Join us as we delve into the world of fermented vegetables and make our own Sauerkraut! We will learn about the many history of fermented veggies, try a few different kinds and make a batch of Kraut just in time for grilling season. Please bring a jar to take part of our batch home (we will have a few jars available as well). Please register by Tuesday, May 16.

Price: For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)