Makem and Clancy

Event time: 7:30pm

Acclaimed Irish performers Rory Makem and Dónal Clancy will make their debut as a duo when they perform at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It’s no surprise that the two are outstanding singers and musicians as well as masterful storytellers with a witty and charming stage presence. They learned from the best: their respective fathers Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy, who along with the Clancy Brothers were the first group to shine an international spotlight on Irish folk song.

Price: Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 on concert day. Student tickets are $10 with an ID. For tickets and more information, go to www.ichc.net or call (414) 345-8800.