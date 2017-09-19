Maker Faire Milwaukee

Event time: 10am

Few words in the English language are more gloriously vague than “maker.” The term can apply to anybody who creates something—be it crafts, robotic gizmos, costumes, software or technological innovations. This free regional event produced by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Milwaukee Makerspace celebrates those who make and encourages others to do the same with a family friendly gathering that highlights the do-it-yourself spirit of our community. Exhibits at this year’s faire focus on technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more, and includes hands-on workshops for curious minds of all ages. (Also Sunday, Sept. 24.)