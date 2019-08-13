A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin

to Google Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Do you like to make things? Young makers will spend a day exploring makers in history as they try their hand working leather, transforming wool to yarn, and working alongside our blacksmith, all while exploring the science and art of these living traditions.

For kids entering grade 3 through grade 5.

Advanced registration required.

Info

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119 View Map
Dances & Classes, Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
262-594-6301
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-08-13 09:00:00