Makin' Cake with Dasha Kelly

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m.

Join us for an exciting made from scratch event featuring community stories blended, mixed, and baked by writer and poet Dasha Kelly with ingredients from the people of Sheboygan.

Dasha uses her words as tools for building inspiration and community. She has performed on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, been named Milwaukee Artist of the Year in 2016, was a writer-in-residence for the prestigious Pfister Hotel, and has been included on OnMilwaukee.com's list of "Top 100 Coolest Milwaukeeans."

$15 ($10 member), age 14+, cake reception to follow