Newly renovated - the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum is excited to present MAKING FACES: Portraits by John Kascht.

Making Faces is a retrospective of drawings and paintings by caricature artist John Kascht, whose irreverent works turns the leisurely pastime of people-watching into an Xtreme sport. Over a 35-year career as an illustrator, Kascht has created work for theater posters, gallery collections, and most major US publications.

MAKING FACES features more than 100 satirical portraits of historical and contemporary notables, and includes subjects of interest to political junkies, music lovers, moviegoers, pop-culture geeks, history buffs, and even people who hate art shows.

With its star-studded content and wry humor, MAKING FACES is a bona-fide crowd pleaser. In addition to entertainment, the show delivers a thought-provoking look at the serious intent behind the funny pictures.

Display and gallery text explore:

- how we perceive ourselves and others

- what is involved in capturing a likeness

- how outward appearances reveal interior realities

- the public facades that shape our view of celebrity and political subjects

- the use of satirical art as entertainment and as protest

Visitors to the show are sure to leave smiling and it's likely they won't look at faces - or the mirror - the same way again.

Admission to WCHSM is $7.00 for adults / $5.00 for students / $3.00 kids 6-12

Hours are Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.