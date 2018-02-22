Mama Tried “Fire and Ice” Bike Night

Once again, the Harley-Davidson Museum is the place to kickstart your Mama Tried weekend. Head down to campus beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 for a special-edition Fire and Ice Bike Night. Shake off your cabin fever while shaking your money maker as Wild the Coyote & The Badd Wolf featuring Mikey Fast Life provide the soundtrack. Motorcycle Plaza will be filled with your favorite Flat Out Friday riders alongside their racing machines before they rip it up at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on the 23rd.

The night will also feature chainsaw ice sculptors carving up a Harley-Davidson-themed sculpture. And our friends from Sailor Jerry – the American-made Caribbean Rum that stays true to the vision of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins – will be on hand, pouring their elixir from a specially designed ice luge.

Of course, we can’t reveal all the shenanigans on tap, but the addition of gun-powder art, tintype photography and boonie bike races to the Bike Night lineup will keep the evening … interesting.

In addition to Thursday’s Bike Night activities, the Museum will rumble with activity all-weekend long:

Free shuttles will take spectators from the H-D Museum campus to The Rave / Eagles Club (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Saturday and Sunday for the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show.

and for the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show. While on the Museum campus, visitors are invited to check out MOTOR’s new menu and visit The Shop for exclusive Mama Tried and racing gear.

Museum-goers who mention “Mama Tried” will receive $10 off their Museum admission Thursday (2/22/2018) – Sunday (2/25/2018)*.

