Mambo Surfers

The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092

The Mambo Surfers have been making music together since Ron Jones and Saji Villoth first met at the Coffee House in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over 20 years ago. Their original music has always been genre-bending, drawing on their combined influences ranging from Bollywood to blues, Sufi chants to Native American chants, Bedouin songs, ragas, polkas, punk, ska, reggae, surf, samba, and of course, rock ‘n roll.

Info
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Live Music/Performance
2622422673
please enable javascript to view
