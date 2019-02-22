Mambo Surfers (5pm)

We are hosting our first ever indoor Pop-Up Biergarten this winter. Four fun filled days to help break up the “cabin fever” that always occurs in mid-winter. This is a free, family event that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. The event will be held in Milaeger’s indoor heated Racine EXPO greenhouse. The atmosphere will be warm and festive, with authentic beer garden tables and benches. A number of different draft beers from Germany’s Hofbrauhaus Beers will be available including Original, Dunkel, Oktoberfest, Maibock and Hofbrau Delicator. Locally produced Lakefront Brewery will offer an IPA, and we will also have Cider Boys Hard Cider, and craft sodas from Point Beverages, a Wisconsin company. German and American food will be offered by Milaeger’s staff. Giant pretzels, bratwurst, and more. Be sure to sign up for our daily stein hoisting contests - championship will be held on Sunday! Milaeger’s Farmers Market, normally open only on Sundays, will be open all four days of the event.