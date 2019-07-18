Here we go again! Take a trip to the Greek island of Kalokairi this summer as Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) presents the ultimate feel-good musical, Mamma Mia!

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie reveals that she has secretly invited three men of her mother Donna’s past to her wedding on the Greek island they all visited 20 years ago, in a quest to discover the true identity of her father. Donna’s friends and former bandmates from her girl-group “Donna and the Dynamos” also embark on the island to celebrate and reminisce. Big personalities and surprises paired with the energy of the beloved music of ABBA make for an unforgettable trip down the aisle!

Mamma Mia takes place in Greendale High School’s Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performances are July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 & 27 at 7:30 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission. Student / Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are available online at greendaletheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (414) 817-7600. Tickets are also available at the door at GCT’s Box Office which opens one hour prior to curtain on performance days.