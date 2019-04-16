Managing Chronic Pain Through Mindfulness & Movement

This two-part seminar is brought to you by Iman Kahn, LMHC, LPC from Blooming Minds and Dr. Nina Geromel, PT, DPT, ATC from Geromove Physical Therapy.

Presented by Blooming Minds:

Millions of people suffer from chronic pain due to injury or disease, and pain management can be quite difficult. Living with pain is a physical and emotional strain on the body, limiting our quality of life. Come learn how mindfulness, and its specific practices, have been shown to reduce present-moment pain, negative body image, anxiety and depression, improve mood, and increase activity.

Presented by Geromove Physical Therapy:

Exercising with chronic pain can be very challenging when you don't even know where to start. Come learn how movement can be used to manage your pain and decreases your sensitivity to pain. You will leave with a gentle movement program that can be done anywhere to manage your pain.