Manfred Olson Planetarium Open House

Celebrate 52 years of the UW-Milwaukee Planetarium at the Planetarium's annual open house!

Enjoy cake plus a live, indoor presentation and stargazing show that will take audience members on an interactive tour of the night sky free of light pollution.

Astronomer and Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton, will host a series of brief presentations and stargazing shows providing an interactive opportunity to learn about the sky and the facility. Shows will run every half hour and highlight some favorite astronomical topics and seasonal constellations such as Orion, Taurus, and the Winter Circle.

This event is free and family-friendly!