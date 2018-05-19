Marching On: 50 Years in the Making
North Division Community Center 1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Marching On: 50 Years in the Making @ North Division High School (1011 W. Center St.), 1-3 p.m.
Rep. Gwen Moore will deliver the keynote address at this celebration of the 50th anniversary of the open housing marches. Other confirmed speakers include Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, America’s Black Holocaust Museum head griot Reggie Jackson and more.
Info
North Division Community Center 1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206 View Map
Activist