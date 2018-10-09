Marcus Hotels & Resorts - On The Table Super Chat

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table is a region-wide forum offering a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation about what we must do – individually and collectively – to improve the quality of life in our community.

MARCUS HOTELS & RESORTS is hosting a "Super Chat". Up to 30 table discussions happening in one space - Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Crystal Ballroom

7:30 – 8:00am Registration & Networking

8:00 – 8:45am Group Discussion with Panel and Complimentary Breakfast

8:45 – 10:30am Individual Table Discussions

10:30am Closing

Join a table that is discussing a topic near and dear to your heart - or select one that you are unfamiliar with to add a new set of eyes to a community issue.

Over 20+ Community Influencers will be leading discussions on issues that face the Greater Milwaukee area - from the #metoo Movement to Youth Leadership to Legalization of Cannabis.

Sign up to make a difference. Tables are filling fast!