Marcus Hotels & Resorts - On The Table Super Chat
Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table is a region-wide forum offering a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation about what we must do – individually and collectively – to improve the quality of life in our community.
MARCUS HOTELS & RESORTS is hosting a "Super Chat". Up to 30 table discussions happening in one space - Hilton Milwaukee City Center.
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Crystal Ballroom
7:30 – 8:00am Registration & Networking
8:00 – 8:45am Group Discussion with Panel and Complimentary Breakfast
8:45 – 10:30am Individual Table Discussions
10:30am Closing
Join a table that is discussing a topic near and dear to your heart - or select one that you are unfamiliar with to add a new set of eyes to a community issue.
Over 20+ Community Influencers will be leading discussions on issues that face the Greater Milwaukee area - from the #metoo Movement to Youth Leadership to Legalization of Cannabis.
Sign up to make a difference. Tables are filling fast!