Mardi Gras Party for the Arts

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Let the good times roll! Ain't no party like a Mardi Gras party...so bring your beads and get ready for our wildest party yet!

Save the date -

Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 6PM at the Thrasher Opera House - Green Lake, WI

All proceeds go toward supporting the Thrasher Opera House - including (but not limited to) the following wonderful things:

Year-round concerts by talented musicians

Beautiful art exhibits by local artists

Inspiring Missoula Children's Theatre weeks

Keeping a piece of Green Lake history alive

Making an economic impact in our community

...and so much more!

Join us for the most fun way to keep the doors open and this place ROCKIN' our town. We'll have food, live music, games, cash bar, and more. Most beads wins a prize - so start collecting now! Supporting the arts has never been more fun.

More details to follow. Until then...LAISSEZ LE BON TEMPS ROULER!

Info

Misc. Events
9202944279
