The Mark Croft Band

A high-energy and talented musician, Croft has been performing full-time since 2005, playing his mix of Roots Rock & Americana covers and originals. From Stevie Wonder to Paul Simon, Tom Petty to Springsteen, and Jack Johnson to Johnny Cash, he covers all the bases, and puts an original spin on the songs you know and love. He’s also and award-winning songwriter and vocalist with five albums (and counting) of original music to his name. Croft is joined by the exceedingly talented violinist, Jon Vriesacker, journeyman and bassist, Dan Kennedy, and percussionist Robert Boyd.

MarkCroftMusic.com