Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

“A drummer around whom a cult of admiration has formed.”—NYTimes

His playing on David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’, showed his prowess, conceptual approach and unmistakable sound. What happens when you add hard bop drum masters Elvin Jones and Art Blakey to a 1980s Roland 808 drum machine, divide the result by J Dilla and then multiply to the power of Squarepusher? Answer: Mark Guiliana