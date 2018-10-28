Come and take a spin with World Champion Yo-Yo-er Mark Hayward! Mark's yo-yo tricks and juggling with common and not-so-common props, including what may be the world's largest mousetrap, will leave your head spinning and your stomach hurting --from laughter! He has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with David Letterman (twice), America’s Got Talent, and the NBC and CBS national news.

