MARK HUMMEL- SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20TH 5:00PM

$20 advance tickets available here- markhummel-anodyne.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door. Band to include; Billy Flynn-guitar, Wes Starr-drums, RW Grigsby-bass.

Grammy Award Nominee and Winner of two Blues Music Awards, Mark Hummel started playing harmonica in 1970 and is considered one of the premier blues harmonica players of his generation. Thanks to over thirty recordings since 1985, including the Grammy nominated 2013 release Blind Pig recording Remembering Little Walter (part of the Blues Harmonica Blowout CD series). Mark Hummel's Blues Harmonica Blowout™ started in 1991 and have featured every major legend (Mayall, Musselwhite, Cotton, etc.) on blues harp as well as almost every player of note on the instrument - a who's who of players. More... markhummel.com/

