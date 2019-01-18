Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Mark Twain's River of Song

January 18 – March 17, 2019, By Randal Myler and Dan Wheetman, Directed by Randal Myler, Stackner Cabaret, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. World Premiere Event. From the creators of The Rep’s hit production Back Home Again: On The Road With John Denver comes this exploration of the music and culture of America’s first superhighway, the Mississippi River. From the iron red water in Minnesota to the deep, dark Southern Delta, the river carries the stories and songs of the people. Come take a ride on the Mississippi— guided by the voices of the men and women who lived and worked on the river, tied together with the observations and insights of the Mississippi’s most famous traveler, Mark Twain. Performed by three world-class musicians, including David Lutken (Woody Sez, John Denver), it’s a journey through America’s Heartland and features traditional songs like “Dance Boatmen Dance,” “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,” and “Deep River Blues.”

Tickets start at $45 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.