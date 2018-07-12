Marker w/Ken Vandermark

The group Marker first established itself as a working unit at a Sugar Maple residency in Milwaukee during August of 2017. The band returns to that venue on July 12th to present absolutely new material that will be developed during a tour of the Midwest. After this series of concerts they will head to Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago and record their second album. The audiences that packed the backroom at the Sugar Maple last August heard an exceptional band. Since those concerts Andrew Clinkman, Steve Marquette, Macie Stewart, Phil Sudderberg, and Ken Vandermark have been busy: they recorded and released their critically acclaimed first album, Wired For Sound, performed at the Instigation Festivals in Chicago and New Orleans, and toured the Southeast of the United States. Without question, Marker has pushed its ensemble interplay far forward since last summer and is ready to investigate an entire book of new material composed by Ken Vandermark specifically for this group. These next steps? They come running.