Marleyn & Bertoli

Two masters of their art come together for a historic and magical evening! Renowned cellist Paul Marleyn tours regularly across North America, Europe and Asia, collaborating with artists such as Marc-André Hamelin, Steven Dann, and Joshua Bell. Pianist Mario Bertoli is a recipient of the prestigious Arturo Beneditti Michelangeli Prize and tours in major concert halls across the world. Together, this duo present a dazzling program highlighting Plato’s Four Elements with pieces from Brahms, Schumann, Chopin, and more.

PaulMarleyn.com | MauroBertoli.com