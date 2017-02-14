Maroon 5 w/Tinashe and R. City

Event time: 7:30 p.m.

Before Maroon 5 became one of the biggest pop-rock bands on the planet, they were just a struggling alternative rock band trying to find an audience for their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane , which took more than a half year to crack the Billboard Top 10, a phenomenon that seems a distant memory now that singles like "Harder to Breathe," "This Love" and "She Will Be Loved" are radio staples. In the years since the band has moved on to more overtly pop territory, scoring big Top 40 hits like "Moves Like Jagger" and "Animals" and "Sugar" from their most recent album, 2014's V . All signs show them drifting even further away from rock on their next album: Their last single, "Don't Wanna Know," featured rapper Kendrick Lamar, and their upcoming single, set for release later this week, is a collaboration with Future. Levine has described their upcoming album as R&B influenced, which may explain why they've selected R&B singer Tinashe as an opener. Though she hasn't had another hit on par with her breakout single "2 On," last year she released an intoxicatingly moody digital album, Nightride .