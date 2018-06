Marquette Athletics Backyard BBQ

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

(Central Mall, Behind Raynor Library)

5 - 8 p.m.

Program begins at 7 p.m.

$20 per person

(children 12 and under are FREE)

Register Online or to University Special Events at 414-288-7431 or universityspecialevents@marquette.edu

by Monday, June 25th.

(Register Early! Prices increase after June 25th)