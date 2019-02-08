Marquette’s Engineers Without Borders 5th Annual Silent Auction

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery 740 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The silent auction will raise money for a much needed school in El Aguacate, Guatemala. The money raised will be used to fund a 3-classroom school that Engineers Without Borders (EWB) is designing with the community in El Aguacate.

The event will include food, two drink vouchers, and live entertainment with ticket purchase.

Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
