Based on the books by Jane O'Connor

Illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser

Book and Lyrics by Susan DiLallo

Music and Lyrics by Danny Abosch

Based on Jane O’Connor’s best-selling book series, Fancy Nancy is exuberant (that’s fancy for very excited!) to dance in the school ballet with her friends. When Nancy doesn’t get the part that she wanted, can she still make being a dull tree très jolie and make the audience say ‘ooh-la-la’ just by being herself? Join us in your fanciest attire and learn how to be just as magnifique as Fancy Nancy!