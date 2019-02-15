Marquette Theatre presenst "Image of an Unknown Young Woman""

What happens when an image goes viral? In this compelling play, a video of a young woman being shot sparks an uprising. When uploaded to the internet, this image takes on a life and momentum of its own, profoundly affecting the array of characters in their separate lives. This play boldly examines the intersections of society, revolution, and social media. It provides a gripping reflection on what grabs our attention and on our unacknowledged capacity for rage and violence. [For mature audiences.]

7:30pm Feb. 15-16, 20-23.

2:30pm Feb. 17 & 24.