Marquette Theatre presenst "Image of an Unknown Young Woman""
Helfaer Theatre (Marquette University) 525 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
What happens when an image goes viral? In this compelling play, a video of a young woman being shot sparks an uprising. When uploaded to the internet, this image takes on a life and momentum of its own, profoundly affecting the array of characters in their separate lives. This play boldly examines the intersections of society, revolution, and social media. It provides a gripping reflection on what grabs our attention and on our unacknowledged capacity for rage and violence. [For mature audiences.]
7:30pm Feb. 15-16, 20-23.
2:30pm Feb. 17 & 24.