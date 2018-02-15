Marquette Theatre presents "Student Body"
Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre 525 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Marquette Theatre will present Student Body at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre, Feb. 15-18, and Feb. 21-25.
Student Body is a play focused on the many questions that arise when a group of college students come across suspicious video footage. These college students become locked in an intense moral argument over how to treat a sexual encounter that happened in their midst. Do they call the cops? Do they delete the file? This play evokes a courtroom drama as these young adults try to decipher the “right” thing to do.
Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $20. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504. The show will run:
- Thursday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2:30 p.m.