Marquette Theatre presents ‘Pericles, Prince of Tyre’

Marquette Theatre will present Pericles, Prince of Tyre at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, April 12-15, and April 18-22.

Shakespeare’s fairytale adventure is about Pericles who flees a dangerous foe, the King of Antioch. While it appears he has lost his family, Pericles finds romance and adventure on his journey. This rarely produced production is filled with colorful characters and shares an important message on family and the lessons we pass on.

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $20. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504. The show will run: