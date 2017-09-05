Marquette Theatre presents: Working

Event time: Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, and Oct. 4-8

Marquette Theatre will present Working at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, and Oct. 4-8. As tribute to the American workforce, Working shines the spotlight on everyday workers.

This 2012 adaptation of Working is a series of vignettes that explores 26 people from all walks of life. From the schoolteacher, the waitress and the housewife, Working celebrates the “common worker” and reveals universal truths of humanity. Audience members will even get a rare glimpse of the actors and technicians who are working to put on the show.

The score will feature new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $20. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504. The show will run:

· Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.

· Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.

· Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

