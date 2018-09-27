Marquette Theatre presenst "Little Women The Musical"

Marquette Theatre will present Little Women The Musical at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre, Sept. 29–30, Oct. 3–5, and Oct. 7.

This musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s enduring novel is about a stalwart heroine, determined to rise. Jo March struggles to find her way as a successful, independent writer, as her melodramatic stories are not selling. Seeking a new subject, she reflects on her life and family, and growing up during the Civil War. This American classic about the March sisters is brought to life with a dazzling Broadway score.

Tickets can be at https://www.showclix.com/events/marquettetheatre. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504. The show will run:

Thursday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m.