Marquette University's Third Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium

The emerging world of big data brings with it ethical, social and legal issues. Are you prepared to navigate the challenges and the opportunities?

The deployment of big data brings desirable opportunities to understand, recom- mend and advise. But the sensitivity of personal data and unintended consequences of algorithmic decisions present us with ethical and moral decisions. The symposium will cover ethical and legal considerations for practitioners, including discussions and dilemmas of agency, fairness, public perception and privacy.

