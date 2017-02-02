Marquette University Theatre presents: The Skin of Our Teeth

Event time: February 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24 & 25 at 7:30 p.m. February 19 & 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Winner of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize, Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a comedy that mixes satire, burlesque and farce. The Marquette production promises to be like nothing you’ve seen before on the Helfaer stage. Follow Wilder’s “first family,” the Antrobus family, from the ice age straight up to present day. This tenacious clan lives through the invention of the wheel, the Great Flood, and all of the frustration and liberation of building a better world, as they struggle to survive by the skin of their teeth.

Not only is this 1943 Pulitzer Prize-winner timely again (it's about apocalyptic events - freezing, famine, flood, and war), but we're putting a really unique spin on it to help this piece feel even more a part of the 21st century.

We're using video-projected scenery. Students (including an Engineering student) and faculty are rendering this work. We're using at least 4 projectors to create it. This play is rarely produced in part because the 3-act play (requiring lots of scenery) seems prohibitive.

Thornton Wilder's absurd script, a comedy and a play-within-a-play, also requires several moments when the scenery "accidentally" flies out or falls. With our take, we're able to inject the kinds of computer mistakes that our audiences are all too familiarly frustrated with.

Price: Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $20, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Marquette students, employees and alumni. For more information, call the Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504.