Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service

On Saturday, January 13, celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a prayer service held at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 3114 N. 2nd St., Milwaukee. This year’s speaker is community leader Celia Jackson, and she will be presenting, “Awake! Do not be deceived.” Part II of the theme that she spoke of at the 2016 Milwaukee MLK prayer service. A musical prelude will take place 1:30 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM.

http://www.thecapuchins.org/events/martin-luther-king-jr-prayer-service1/